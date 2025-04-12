At last Ned LeDoux is on a song with his late father, Chris LeDoux.

It's been 20 years since the rodeo star and country singer passed away. Now, the younger LeDoux is combining his voice with his father's on a new song called "One Hand in the Riggin'". The track features a special recording from Chris that his son believes is the last thing he ever recorded.

"It was the last time he stepped foot in the studio and the last song he ever sang in the studio," the younger LeDoux explains to People. "As far as I know, this is the last thing that my dad ever recorded."

"If I keep one hand in the riggin’ / One hand on the wheel / No matter how far down the road I go / There's always one more rodeo / She'd like for me to settle down / As long as I'm still livin' / I'll keep one hand on the wheel and one hand in the riggin'," the father-son duo sing in the chorus.

Why Didn't Ned LeDoux Record a Duet With Chris LeDoux Sooner?

As to why it took so long to create a song like this, LeDoux says it came down to timing and meeting the right person.

Get our free mobile app

"It pretty much sat on a shelf," he says of the vocal recording.

He tells the publication that he became friends with the singer-songwriter behind the song, Brenn Hill, a few years ago. It was Hill who said he thought the song should be a duet between LeDoux and his father, so he gave it to him.

"He would say that the timing back then just wasn't right, and that he believed that the Lord had a plan for everything," LeDoux recounts. "And he told me, 'I think what His plan is for this to be a duet with you and your dad.' So, him giving it to me was a blessing."

"One Hand in the Riggin'" is on LeDoux's new album, Safe Haven, which arrived on April 4.