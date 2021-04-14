Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour plans have once again been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country star has pushed back 18 more tour dates, and canceled one.

Stapleton's latest round of postponements includes stops in Syracuse, N.Y; Boise, Idaho; Salt Lake City, Utah, and elsewhere. The shows will now take place in October, November or December of 2021, or in June of 2022. A concert scheduled in Atlantic City, N.J., has been canceled.

A full list of Stapleton's newly reschedule All-American Road Show tour stops is below. Those with tickets who are now unable to attend have 30 days to seek a refund from their point of purchase. Further information is available at ChrisStapleton.com.

Stapleton's latest All-American Road Show dates were originally scheduled for 2020. In May of that year, he pushed the entire trek to 2021, with plans to begin on April 21; however, in mid-March, he postponed the tour's first three shows, in Toledo, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; and Lexington, Ky., to 2022.

Stapleton's 2021 All-American Road Show is now scheduled to begin on July 8. A show at Wrigley Field in Chicago is scheduled for July 17, and additional shows are scheduled throughout July and August. Currently, Stapleton plans to be off the road in September and resume in October.

Stapleton's 2021 is one of dozens of country music tours that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some artists have begun playing or planning for smaller, socially distanced events this spring, and others have announced new arena tours for the fall, no major tours have yet started back up.

See All Tours Scheduled for 2021: