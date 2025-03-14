A couple at a Chris Stapleton concert went viral after being caught sound asleep during the performance.

The pair attended a show on Stapleton's Australian tour and were apparently pretty tired. Another fan captured them on video completely knocked out asleep, with the man resting on his head on his hand and the woman using her man as a pillow.

The moment became even funnier as their friends decided to have some fun with the situation.

As the couple were sound asleep, their friends played pranks on them, including removing the woman's shoe and covering them with empty beer cans. At first glance, it seemed as though the couple might have drunk themselves into oblivion, but the video suggests otherwise.

Some people are guessing that this may have been their first night out without their kids, leading them to take the opportunity for some much-needed rest.

While it's not uncommon for people to doze off during movies, falling asleep at a live concert is a different story. Check out the video:

Of course, the comments section had their fun, too:

"ngl guys why is this romantic in a way lmao," says one user.

"When the kids are with grandparents and you go out but 9PM hits," comments another user.

"No one is talking about her missing a shoe," jokes another person.

While Stapleton's music is known for its soulful and soothing qualities, there is no doubt this is a first for the star. May we suggest a lullaby album next?