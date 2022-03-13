Chris Stapleton made it a family night at the 2022 ACM Awards, with his two oldest children, Ada and Wayland, joining him and wife Morgane Stapleton on the carpet and at the show.

Ada and Wayland got to watch as their country superstar dad was named Male Artist of the Year. Stapleton got up to give his acceptance speech to rousing applause, but no one was prouder of the win than Ada, who jumped to her feet and cheered as her dad took the stage.

There was even more cause for celebration in the Stapleton household that night: It was Wayland's 13th birthday, and the singer wished his son a happy birthday during his acceptance speech. After giving a shout-out to his family sitting in the audience, Stapleton reflected on the magnitude of the award, saying "Every day we get to do this, it's a dream. Dreams come true all the time."

Ada and Wayland's appearance at the ACMs was a rare glimpse into Stapleton's family life, as the singer is typically private about his children. He and Morgane are parents to five kids in total; they welcomed twin boys in 2018, and baby No. 5 joined the family in 2019.

Though the singer's kids don't often join him in the spotlight, Morgane is a regular fixture on red carpets and onstage with Stapleton. She tours with him and sings on his records, and she sang during his 2022 ACMs performance of "Watch You Burn."