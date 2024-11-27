Back in June, 19-year-old Alex Moffett was the only survivor of a deadly car crash that killed her father, her grandmother and her sister. Now, she's continuing her recovery with a surprise moment of comfort from one of her favorite country artists.

According to local news station Fox 2 Now, Moffett — a Colorado native — took a trip to Kansas and Missouri with her dad, Derek Moffett and 16-year-old sister, Catherine Moffett. The family was visiting her grandmother Patricia Moffett, and they planned to visit Warrensburg, Mo., to see the place where her grandmother grew up.

They also planned to attend a Chris Stapleton concert.

But things took a tragic turn when a 16-year-old truck driver asleep at the wheel crashed into their vehicle, killing Derek and Patricia instantly. Alex and her sister were life flighted to a hospital in Kansas City, but Catherine succumbed to her injuries and died after donating her organs.

Fox 4 KC reports that Alex suffered a punctured lung and multiple fractures throughout her body. She underwent elbow replacement and wrist surgery, as well as facial reconstruction, and began an intensive course of physical therapy that continues to this day.

But while she was in the hospital, her medical team began working to connect with Stapleton, the artist that Alex and her family had been hoping to see perform before the devastating accident. Eventually, one of the surgeons got in touch.

"We were supposed to have a FaceTime with him and they called and were like, 'We are in really bad service, we'll call you back in a few minutes,'" Alex remembers. "Like a minute later, we got a knock on my door and they just came in."

Photos of the moment published by Fox show Stapleton and his wife and singing partner Morgane posing for a photo with Alex at her hospital bedside. She also says that the day he arrived was special: It was Father's Day (June 16.)

Stapleton sang "Traveller" for her, the title track of his 2015 album, which was inspired heavily by the death of his own father.

Stapleton's catalog includes quite a few songs that deal with grief and loss.

His Traveller track list includes multiple songs about the death of his father, including "Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore."

He has also released "Maggie's Song," an ode to his family's late dog, and "Watch You Burn," a response to the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the deadly crash, with no formal charges yet brought against the teenage driver who killed Moffett's three family members.

"Obviously he didn't mean to kill three people, but he took my entire family from me," she reflects, adding "...part of me wants his life to be over and the other part of me wants him to just be able to go on and live a really good life and make something of it and make a difference in the world."

She also spoke to the enduring grief she feels over the loss of her family.

"Every time I look at a picture of my sister my heart just stops for a minute. It's really hard to just process," she relates. "My dad was my best friend ever, he was the best person."

Moffett added that she hopes to travel to Las Vegas next month to see Stapleton in concert.