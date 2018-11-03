Chris Stapleton, Wife Morgane Expecting Fifth Child

Chris Stapleton and his wife and singing partner, Morgane, are expecting their fifth child.

Stapleton made the announcement onstage on Friday night (Nov. 2) during a gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a video published by the Blast, Stapleton tells the crowd, “I've got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

The couple married in 2007, and they are very private about their children, whose names they have never revealed in public. A lot of fans didn't even know the couple already had two children until the couple revealed they were expecting twins in 2017. They welcomed twin boys in early April, and Reba McEntire broke the news live on the 2018 ACM Awards on April 15, which Stapleton had to miss.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his CMA Fest performance in June, Stapleton said he and his wife were adjusting to the extra workload the new additions brought.

“Well, you know, it’s like a baby times two, so we sleep less than having one baby," Stapleton said (quote via Sounds Like Nashville). "But we’re doing great, they’re doing great and you know, it’s an amazing and wonderful thing.”

He said his older kids — a boy and a girl — were adjusting well.

“They’re super helpful and kind and sweet to them, and I’m so proud of them,” Stapleton added. “They’re doing far better than I would have expected for the loss of attention that they have received in the last few months. So they’re remarkable individuals.”