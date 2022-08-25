Fresh off of a high celebrating his latest No. 1 hit "At the End of a Bar" with Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Young's band has been hit with COVID-19. The exposure has forced him to cancel his upcoming shows in the U.K., including his appearance at a festival.

Young announced the unfortunate news in a social media post on Wednesday (Aug. 24). He did not specify if he has personally been diagnosed with the virus, but he shares that members of his band have contracted it.

The announcement comes days after the celebration of his No. 1 duet with Tenpenny. The cancelations affect appearances in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London and the Long Road Festival in Leicestershire.

"This week started off incredibly with my 13th #1 single for 'At the End of a Bar' and plans to tour in the UK, but unfortunately COVID has hit my band and we are forced to cancel the shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London and the Long Road Festival," Young explains.

The country star says he plans to reschedule the shows and is currently working on finding new dates.

"I am excited to play all the new music from 'Famous Friends' for fans in the U.K. and we will update you soon on plans to reschedule the run of shows," he adds.

Young's next tour dates put him in Indio, Calif., on Sept. 23 and Lancaster, Calif. on Sept. 24. He then has two shows listed in the month of October and one in November.

Earlier this week, he celebrated his latest No. 1 appropriately: In a bar. Young shared photos from the celebration and reflected on the past 13 years of his career.

"Thanks to ALL OF YOU, 'At the End of a Bar' is officially my 13th NUMBER 1" he notes. "Pretty crazy to think that Gettin’ You Home was my first number 1 in 2009 and I can’t believe my career has grown so much since then!"

Please Enjoy Country's 100 Best Drinking Songs Responsibly: