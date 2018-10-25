Chris Young Went to Kane Brown’s Wedding, But It Wasn’t Easy

Kane Brown spent a good part of his year alongside Chris Young, supporting his fellow country star by opening his Losing Sleep Tour, and the two became friends. So, it's no huge surprise that Young attended Brown's recent wedding.

"It was amazing," Young tells Taste of Country Nights' Sam Alex of Brown's Oct. 12 wedding to love Katelyn Jae. "It was a beautiful wedding. I’ve been out to that venue in the past couple of years, so I knew it was going to be beautiful."

Brown and his now-wife said "I do" in front of 200 friends and family — including Young — at Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tenn. The couple didn't seem to have any issues on their big day, but Young's busy schedule almost got the best of him.

"(Attending the wedding) made for a very long day the next day for me," he admits. "I had to fly out at seven in the morning and two flight delays and yeah, we almost missed a show, so that was kind of a nightmare."

He doesn't regret it, of course.

"It was a 12-hour travel day but it was worth it because I was able to be there and tell him congrats," Young says.

He was not the only country artist in attendance to witness the nuptials.

"We were there to see them and you know it was their day, so it was very cool," Young reveals. "There were a lot of friends there and a lot of other artists there which was cool to see for him."

And while Brown is now taking some time off to celebrate with his new wife, Young finds himself back on the road on Thursday (Oct. 25) alongside tour openers Dan + Shay and Morgan Evans.

