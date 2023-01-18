Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Chris Young is no rookie when it comes to releasing great new country. Almost every single he has released has either gone Gold or Platinum, or has won some sort of award. He just teased us with a couple new tracks, too: One is called "Looking for You" and the other is "All Dogs Go to Heaven".

Chris told me that he has had these two particular songs for a little while, and he puts them up there as two of the best songs that he has quite possible ever written.

That lead me to my next question: When is the next album coming out?!

Chris told me that the whole album is pretty much recorded and mastered. He said he doesn't think people realized that he was doing all of that at the same time that he was touring last year. Sidebar: He also told me that his dog, Porter, tours with him on the bus most of the time, as well.

"I think there is so much on this record that people are going to be able to dig into and be happy about," is what Chris said when I was asking what he is most looking forward to with this new music.

It was easy to choose the first single, "Looking for You," as the launching song for this project because he said it was the one that everyone gravitated to and one of the ones he loved, so it was a no brainer.

With all the success, one wonders where he puts all of these awards and plaques on the wall. Don't worry, I asked him that, too, and his response is quite entertaining. You can hear this full interview — plus Old Dominion — when you check out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Season 2, Ep. 1 on your Taste of Country app or wherever you get your podcasts from.