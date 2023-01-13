The Chris Young Streak Nobody Is Talking About

Chris Young is on a 14-year hot streak that's filling up his house and (somehow) keeping him humble.

Since his first Top 40 single "Voices" in 2009, every one of Young's radio releases has been certified Gold (for 500,000 in sales or equivalent), Platinum (1,000,000) or beyond. That's a 19-song winning streak, up to "At the End of the Bar," which peaked at No. 1 on radio airplay charts last summer.

The Mitchell Tenpenny collaboration could break the streak, but it's too early to tell. Songs often reach milestones months after radio peak, and from there the RIAA takes a little time to announce the certification. They then mail out huge plaques that an artist and his team get to hang, should they wish to.

Young definitely hangs them.

"I've stuck 'em kind of everywhere and I'm glad to have that problem," he tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul. "When I first got started, my first several songs weren't really big hits. People still loved them and still supported me, which is why I got to keep my record deal."

Those songs were called "Drinkin' Me Lonley" and "You're Gonna Love Me" and both missed the Top 40. They also missed RIAA certification, but with new single "Looking for You" just released, he's got a chance to make it 20 straight.

Does it get old?

"Absolutely not," Young interrupts. "Every single time I hear one of my songs on the radio — I'm not even talking about plaques, let's just talk about the songs getting played. Every time I hear them or somebody's like, 'That's my favorite song' ... all of that stuff to me is hugely important and I never want to lose that."

"The day I (take it for granted) is the day I'm like, 'OK guys, I'm retired.'"