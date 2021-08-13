Chris Young Is Hoping ‘A Whole Bunch of Great Music’ Comes Out of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Chris Young is currently enjoying a return to road life, performing a generous handful of festival and fairgrounds dates this summer before he launches his Famous Friends Tour with opening acts Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark in late October.

On tour, he'll bring his just-out Famous Friends album to a live setting — and while he can't wait to perform the songs for fans onstage, Young explains that his project likely benefited from the time he spent of the road and in Nashville during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've got my studio here off Music Row that's not too far from my house. I could go sit there and just write as much as I wanted to and be able to record and mix stuff," the singer explains to Taste of Country Nights. "So that was the one thing that I had the outlet to do. It's just all coming to light now that we're getting to tour again."

That even applied to the collaborations on the album, like his duets with Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown. "The only thing we need access to in Nashville is decent studio space and the mic set-up that somebody likes to use. So that was the one thing that we all ready had to do," Young adds. "I'm saying 'we' — just all of my friends that I talked with that are producers and writers and artists."

Now that Famous Friends is finished and out in the world, the country star is free to sit back and watch as the rest of his country music pals release the music they've been working on during quarantine. He's got high hopes for the results, the singer adds.

"It's that double-edged sword of, like, 'Would I wanna go through the past year ever again? No,'" Young points out. "But we hopefully are gonna get a whole bunch of great music from everybody out of that."

