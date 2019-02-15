Chris Young Feared His Label Would Drop Him at One Point

In 2006, Chris Young seemingly had it all. Fresh off his win on Nashville Star, the Tennessee native was eager to start his country music career and looked to be doing just that when he signed with RCA Records. But just a year later, Young was doubting not only his career, but himself.

"In 2007, I was probably thinking, 'Please dear God, don't let the label drop me,'" the singer recalls in a new interview with Taste of Country Nights, airing Friday night (Feb. 15). "There was a very real possibility at one point."

At the time, Young was dealing with two singles ("Drinkin’ Me Lonely" and "You’re Gonna Love Me") that weren't making much movement on the charts. So when ToC Nights host Sam Alex showed him a picture of the two of them from that year, Young couldn’t help but reminisce.

"Now, it’s funny to look back and laugh about that," he admits, chuckling.

In 2019, things couldn't be sunnier for the "Losing Sleep" superstar, who recently announced plans for his Raised on Country Tour. It will kick off on May 16 with special guest Chris Janson and openers Dylan Scott, LoCash and Jimmie Allen.

"I haven't done a complete overhaul in two years, and this is a complete overhaul," Young said of the new tour in an Instagram post on Feb. 4. "We started working in September of last year on all the staging and all the production elements. We went from the ground up and revamped everything. It's a completely new tour."

Young also recently teased on social media that he is back in the studio working on new music:

Listen to Chris Young's Interview With ToC Nights

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: