Cody Johnson is proud to be an American!

The "'Til You Can't" singer is known for bringing his patriotic spirit to the stage each time he performs, and earlier this year, he paused his show to bring his audience together with a message of unity.

After asking military veterans, first responders and emergency personnel to raise their hands, he asked his audience to stand and applaud these men and women.

"Now, if you don't have your hand in the air right now, I'm gonna ask a simple favor," he said to the crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. "I'm gonna ask you to stand up and I'm gonna ask you to make some noise for these men and women who keep us free."

"Four years ago the word was division — I guess it was five years ago now. All there was was division," he continues. "There was divisions about masks. There was divisions about vaccines. There was divisions about race. There was divisions about religion."

"There was divisions about politics because if you voted for this person or that person that means that we gotta hate each other," he said.

"Well I got news for ya. Every bit of that was just a bunch of lies. I do not believe in division. I don't believe in hate. Three things that we can all agree on, that we can all believe in are just like this; red, white and blue," Johnson added.

He brought to moment full-circle when he spoke about United States service members.

"Do you know why it's okay to disagree? They try to tell us it's because you believe different than I do, or I believe different than you do, or you believe different than her or him that we should hate each other. You know why it's okay that we disagree?" he asked the crowd.

"Because before most of us were born there was an American soldier that sacrificed their lives for us to have the right to disagree and still be united as one country under God."

Cody Johnson's 2025 Tour

Johnson is currently on his Leather Deluxe Tour in support of his album of the same name. The trek has already taken him overseas to England and Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, among others. Many of his worldwide dates are his first headlining shows in those countries.

The tour picks up again in the states on April 25 when he performs back-to-back shows are the Cajundome in Lafayette, La. Johnson will remain on the road through Aug. 15.