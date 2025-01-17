If you are a fan of Cody Johnson, you know that he is a cowboy and a bull rider, in addition to being a country singer.

Having shaken hands with him multiple times, I know that his hands have a very strong grip and feel like hard, rough sandpaper.

Johnson flashed them hands, if you will, for CMT backstage before a show, and cleaned house at a quick game of rock, paper, scissors.

Turns out the "'Till You Can't" singer is extremely talented at rock, paper scissors.

In the first round of the game, Johnson rolled with the scissors option, while the CMT cameraman flashed the same.

With the score tied, Johnson threw down a rock in the next round, as CMT threw down scissors once again. Rookie move.

With Johnson up one, the third round would tell the tale.

Johnson decided to go with paper, while CMT went with rock and Johnson ate up the CMT camera man's hand, dropped the mic and walked away like a true champ.

The comment section has some people pointing out a flaw to Johnson's technique, though. He doesn't say the classic, "Rock, paper, scissors, shoot." Johnson just does "Rock, paper, scissors," and throws down his choice on the word "scissors" instead of "shoot."

One user writes, "No 'Shoot' is criminal!"

Another backs up Johnson's lack of "shoot" by saying, "You can tell he is my age. 1-2- shoot, is the right way."

Either way you look at it, it's just another thing you can add to the "Dirt Cheap" singer's resume of talents.

Johnson's latest album, Leather, features a picture of just his hand, tattooed and roughed up from doing work on his own farm.

Maybe the next album will have a picture of him throwing down some scissors and taking home the trophy for the worldwide popular game.

