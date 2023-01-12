Cole Hauser Reveals How Many Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ Are Coming

Fans who've been speculating that Yellowstone's current Season 5 might be its last can rest easy. In a new interview, series star Cole Hauser reveals that the hit show will continue for at least two more seasons.

Hauser — who plays Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network smash — spoke to Entertainment Tonight ahead of his appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday (Jan. 10), and in the course of the interview, he let it slip that fans can expect Seasons 6 and 7 from Yellowstone.

“I work in the best office in the world; Montana is it," Hauser states. "I mean, the writing’s unbelievable with Taylor (Sheridan), the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew. You know, we just finished five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty were on hand to present an award at the Golden Globes, and Kevin Costner ended up winning Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as John Dutton, though he was not present at the ceremony to accept it.

Costner turned to social media earlier Tuesday to explain his absence from the Golden Globes, revealing that while he had intended to attend the awards with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, the rain and flooding in California had prevented them from going.

"Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there," he said in a video post to Instagram, adding, "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in five years, the freeways are flooded out ... We couldn't get back to the house with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

Season 5 of Yellowstone just aired its mid-season finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the Summer of 2023.

