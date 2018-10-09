Cole Swindell's new album, All of It, almost arrived with a very different name. The singer says the title changed when he added a song that wasn't a part of the original track listing.

The title track was recorded after he thought he'd completed the project, his third studio album.

"I heard this song and I knew I had to have it," he shares in a story-behind-the-song video, premiering on Taste of Country. "It was a vibe that I don't think we had filled on this album."

While not yet a single, Swindell cut a music video for "All of It" that finds him starring as the male lead opposite a pretty brunette. They're lovers flirting throughout the video before locking lips at the end.

"It's a love song, but it's got such a cool melody to it," Swindell says." I think it says that you're gonna have good days and gonna have bad days, but letting know somebody know you love 'em and you want all of it that comes with the relationships."

Swindell often writes songs based on his personal life, but rarely shares the personal details. Bobby Pinson, Dallas Davidson and Kyle Fishman co-wrote "All of It," the second song on the album. His current single is "Break Up in the End," a should-we or shouldn't-we heartbreaker written by Jon Nite, Chase McGill and Jessie Jo Dillon.

Swindell began his Reason to Drink ... Another Tour with Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina last week.

