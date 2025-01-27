Colt Ford Shares Great News After His Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Even a heart attack hasn't slowed Colt Ford down.

The 54-year-old country music hitmaker is making a major move after suffering a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024: He's going back on tour.

Ford just shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, stating that despite the serious health scare, he is going to be busy soon, greeting fans face to face.

"The devil couldn't keep me down, baby!" the "Dirt Road Anthem" songwriter says excitedly in a video (watch below). "I'll see y'all on the road."

His fans were thrilled to hear he's doing well, with many expressing relief and support in the comments.

“Bring it brother glad you’re back,” writes one person.

“LETS GOOOO!!!!!!” another user adds.

Ford's heart attack happened after a performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Arizona — he collapsed shortly after texting his fiancée. He was rushed to the ICU, where his condition gradually improved, and was later transferred to another hospital.

During this transfer, Ford briefly "died on the way," but was revived and had three stents inserted. His recovery was a long journey, and he admits that he did not remember much of the events surrounding the heart attack.

This incident followed another health scare in 2021, when Ford was diagnosed with eye cancer, which required surgery. Although he didn’t initially share the diagnosis with many people, he later expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from friends and fans.

Ford’s 2025 tour starts in Bloomington, Ill., on March 13, which marks an exciting comeback. He's got a packed month of March, followed by shows in April, June and July.