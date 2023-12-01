Conner Smith’s Engagement Came at a ‘Wild’ Time

Big congratulations are in order to Conner Smith, who got engaged to his girlfriend Leah Thompson earlier this fall.

But in addition to those congratulations, Smith is going to need some good luck: He's now got to find time to plan a wedding, amid the busiest season of his career to date.

"It's been kinda wild," the singer joked to Taste of Country earlier this month.

"I'm getting all the stressful stuff out of the way," he continues. "I've got my first Top 20 single, just started a big tour last weekend, announced the album to come out in January and in the middle of that, I was like, 'You know what I wanna do? Plan a wedding.'"

The timing with Smith's career schedule may be hectic, but there's an important reason why he proposed when he did. Thompson had long dreamed about wearing her late grandmother's diamond as her wedding ring, he explained in a September social media post.

Not only did he offer her that very ring, but he also popped the question on what would have been her grandmother's 90th birthday.

"Even before she was my girlfriend, I knew I would marry Leah Grace one day if she ever let me," he wrote at the time, adding to his bride-to-be, "Thank you for trusting me with your heart."

As they're in the thick of wedding planning, Smith didn't share the exact date of their nuptials, but said it wouldn't be too far in the future.

"We think a short engagement is the right plan," he explains, "so it'll be coming probably sometime next year."