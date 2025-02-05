Major Big Box Retailer Raises Pay to $30 an Hour!

Costco seems to be the place to work nowadays. According to Forbes, the warehouse chain has now upped the pay for some non-union employees to a staggering $30 an hour.

Non-union employees at the lower end of the pay scale will receive a $0.50 per hour increase.

With a starting pay of $20 per hour and the chance to rise up the ranks to earn $30 per hour, it's not a secret how Costco keeps employees and very little turnover.

Even country star Walker Hayes once worked there when he was in between record labels, to be able to pay the bills for his family. The "Fancy Like" singer told Taste of Country Nights in the past that he is very thankful for Costco, who offered him unlimited hours when he needed money the most.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Costco is the highest-paying retail gig out there. The average pay for retail work is $16 an hour.

At a time in America when employers are in need of workers more than workers need the jobs, and at double the average pay rate, Costco will attract more hard-working employees.

At $30 an hour, working an average 40-hour work week, you're looking at $62,400 per year.

