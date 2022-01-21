Can Ryan Hurd Head Up the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Ryan Hurd has just released a cool new video for his song, "What Are You Drinking." Will he have enough support to land at the top of the week's most popular country music videos?

Hurd's new video is up against competition from Nikko Moon, Ross Copperman, Chris Ruediger, Logan Mize and Manny Blu, all of whom have great new clips out this week that are looking for votes. Which artist has your vote this week?

The countdown looks very different this week after a number of top videos fell out of consideration last week. After a week of hot voting, Home Free are back at No. 1, followed by Jessi Kellie Adams, Jim Stanard, Lauren Mascitti and Restless Road. Miranda Lambert also debuts in the Top 10 at No. 8 with her video for "If I Was a Cowboy."

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive in recent months, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.