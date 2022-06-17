Will Luke Combs Lead the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Luke Combs has just released a new video for his sultry new single, "The Kind of Love We Make." Will he top the most popular country music videos of the week?

We're about to find out.

Combs has an unbroken string of No. 1 hits in recent years, but he's facing a massive slate of competing videos for votes this week. Breland, Kimberly Kelly, Paige King Johnson, Billy Dean, the Nashvillains, Matt Jordan, Cherish Lee, Tiera Kennedy and James Barker Band all have new clips out that are looking for votes this time around, so the countdown could look very different next week.

The countdown this week is pretty close to last week, but we have some some shuffling, and Little Big Town debut at No. 10 in their first week of consideration for their new "Hell Yeah" video.

