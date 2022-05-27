Will Kane Brown Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Kane Brown has just released a fun new video for his new song, "Like I Love Country Music." Will he turn up at the top of the week's most popular country music videos? We'll see.

Brown's high-spirited new video is facing competition from Parmalee, Creed Fisher, Cole Swindell, Adam Doleac and Matt Stell. All of them have great new videos out this week that are looking for votes in Taste of Country's weekly roundup of the top videos in country music. Who's got your vote?

Caroline Jones returns to the top of the countdown this week with her video for "Being a Woman (Is Like Being the Sun)," pushing Home Free down to No. 2. We're seeing some familiar titles in the Top 10, but there is one newcomer in Lainey Wilson, who debuts at No. 10 in her first week of consideration with her new video for "Heart Like a Truck."

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

