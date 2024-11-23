Will Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown Lead the Week’s Top Videos?

Kane Brown has re-teamed with his wife, Katelyn Brown, for a new duet titled "Body Talk," and the couple have just released a great new video for the collaboration.

The "Body Talk" video features the couple as two people who are both longing for connection amid the emptiness they feel in the big city:

Chris Janson also has a new video out and looking for votes this week, collaborating with Alabama on a new version of "Christmas in Dixie."

There are several new titles in the Top 10 this week. Home Free's new clip for "Let Me Come Home" rolls in at No. 2 as Jess Kellie Adams continues her run at No. 1, while Blake Shelton's new video for "Texas" checks in at No. 4 in its first week. Hunter Hayes rounds out the top videos of the week with his "Somebody's Heartbreak (Lost & Found)" video.

