Carrie Underwood hits the town with her squad in her great new video for "Hate My Heart." Will she rule the week in the most popular videos in country music?

Underwood's new clip is up against great new videos from Amanda Jordan, Reyna Roberts, Leslie Jordan (with LoCash and Blanco Brown), Mike Gossin and Cheyenne Kimball, Alex Miller, Sam Williams, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton, Joey Green, Chase Mitchell and Tim & Taylor.

Who's got your vote this time around?

Home Free and Maggie Baugh are at No. 1 again this week, followed by Blake Shelton. Jim Stanard is in at No. 6 with his video for "The Opium Wars," and Tenille Arts scores No. 7 with "Jealous of Myself," while Whitney Miller edges in at No. 10 with "Diamond Country" this week.

Voting has been unusually competitive in 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.