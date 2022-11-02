Mike Gossin reunites with his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball for his new song, "Let's Ride," and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the video for the song first in this exclusive premiere.

Gossin has been hard at work on a solo project. "Let's Ride" reunites him with Kimball for the first time since she departed Gloriana in 2011, after the group had become one of the hottest rising artists in country music with the success of its debut single, "Wild at Heart."

The video for "Let's Ride" focuses on Gossin and Kimball performing the song, and it features a subplot in which they literally realize the song's theme by getting in the truck and simply riding away together.

"I wrote the video treatment for 'Let’s Ride' about two people who want to drop everything, hop in the truck, and drive in the moment together," Gossin tells us. "It doesn’t matter where they go, they can’t resist the gravity between them, and they just give in to escaping it all together. I wanted the performance part of the video to be the main focus with a secondary simple story line."

The video also pays subtle tribute to Gloriana's former sound technician, who played an important role in getting Gossin's new solo music efforts rolling. Sharp-eyed fans will notice the initials "RR" carved into a table early in the video.

"We also give a nod to my friend and former sound guy, Rick Reith, who passed away recently," Gossin explains. "If it wasn’t for him, I may not be back in Nashville doing what I love. He was such a big supporter of me and this new music it felt right to honor the part he played in getting here."

The Bolo Brothers produced and directed Gossin's "Let's Ride" video, which they shot at Onyx Hall in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Mike Gossin's solo project is slated for release in 2023. For more information, visit his website, or keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.