Mike Gossin was head over heels in love back in 2020.

“We got to that point in the relationship where you start thinking about the future,” remembers the former Gloriana band member during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “She had just left my house to go to work, and I picked up my acoustic guitar. I had a picture of her on the bed stand, and we had such a great night the night before, and I just started writing. I was finished with the whole song in less than 25 minutes.”

The song that came to be was “Marry You.”

There is now just one problem.

“You know, it didn't end up working out between us,” Gossin says with a laugh of his current relationship status with the muse for “Marry You,” his first single from his upcoming solo project. “But I'm still glad because I got a great song.”

Indeed, if you ever found yourself falling in love with the sound of Gloriana hits including “Wild at Heart” and “(Kissed You) Good Night,” chances are that you will be somewhat enamored by the sounds of “Marry You” and the return of the vocal stylings of Mike Gossin.

“I got to work on it with a bunch of my buddies back from the days of Gloriana,” says Gossin, who collaborated with engineer Mark Dobson and guitar players Danny Rader and Tom Bukovac on this melodic charm of a song premiering exclusively on Taste of Country. “It was so beautiful to see your friends that you hadn't seen in a long time, that you spent years making records with, reach out to you and say, 'Hey bud, we got your back.'”

Gossin’s return has been in the making for quite a while. Following the demise of Gloriana in 2016, Gossin jumped headfirst into songwriting in Nashville before making the decision to return to his hometown in Wilmington, N.C. From there, he did some solo gigs and began to get things in place for a brand-new solo career.

And then COVID-19 hit.

“We had these great songs that we had started recording, and an energy and a vibe, and couldn’t wait to get out on the road,” he remembers. “And then the world shut down.”

But today, Gossin has a new sense of energy flowing through his veins as he releases “Marry You,” a song custom made for a proposal that he already has a feeling old and new fans alike will devour.

“It's been a rollercoaster,” he says quietly. “It's not easy to go through something like we did and have it and then lose it and keep on fighting for it. It took a little time to step back and kind of reevaluate and heal from it all. But now, I feel ready to come back, and feel like ("Marry You") is the perfect song to come back with.”