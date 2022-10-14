Will Carly Pearce Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Carly Pearce has released a great new video for her song, "What He Didn't Do." Will she top Taste of Country's countdown of the top country music videos of the week?

The singer is up against some pretty tough competition. Cody Johnson, Chase Rice, Tenille Arts, Bailey Zimmerman, Roby Ottolini, Erin Duvall and Whitney Miller all have great new clips out this week.

Which video and artist have your vote this week?

Home Free and Maggie Baugh return to the top of the countdown this week, followed by Jordan Davis and Danielle Bradbery. John Rich also jumps into the Top 10 this week, and Jaylee Gandy returns to the Top 10 at No. 9.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.