Eric Church takes fans on a trip through his own past in his new video for "Heart on Fire." Will he top the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Church uses footage from various aspects of his long career to take fans on his journey in the new video. He's facing major competition from Zac Brown Band, the Cadillac Three, Christina Taylor, American Blonde, Shannon LaBrie and Alias James this week, with a number of great new clips looking for votes.

The Top 10 remains mostly stagnant this week after a week of somewhat lighter voting, with Keith Urban jumping back in at No. 9 with his video for "Out the Cage."

