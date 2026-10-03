Will Drew Ryder Smith and Steve Earle Rule This Week’s Countdown?

Drew Ryder Smith teams with Steve Earle for his gritty new song and video for "Textile Town." Will they dominate the top videos in country music this week?

Taste of Country readers are just about to answer that question.

Smith co-wrote "Textile Town" with Jason Jones, inspired by a personal experience he had.

“I drove through this little textile town in South Carolina, and it looked like a bomb had gone off,” Smith says in a press release.

“There were empty buildings, boarded-up storefronts, and hardly anybody around. But you could tell it had once been a thriving community. You could almost see the generations of people who had worked there, raised families there, and built their lives there.

"My grandmother and great-grandmother both worked in factories, so the story felt personal. The song isn’t really about a building or a factory. It’s about the people whose lives were tied to those places.”

Smith filmed the "Textile Town" video at Boott Cotton Mills in Lowell, Mass.

The clip interweaves scenes inspired by the song’s themes with footage of Smith and Earle recording together in the studio:

Chris Young also has a new video out this week that's looking for votes:

Karen Waldrup is at No. 1 in the countdown again this week, followed by Spencer Hatcher, Josie Sal, Home Free and Miranda Lambert.

Lady A with Boyz II Men debut at No. 8 in the countdown this week.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.