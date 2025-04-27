Vince Gill Invites Steve Earle to Join the Grand Ole Opry — See the Sweet Moment!

Vince Gill helped the Grand Ole Opry pull off a special surprise on Saturday night (Apr. 26) handing out the first new member invitation the Opry has granted so far in 2025.

The recipient? "Copperhead Road" star and legendary singer-songwriter Steve Earle, who was on-hand to perform that night as part of the venue's ongoing, year-long festivities for its 100th anniversary celebration.

After Earle performed "Copperhead Road" on the Opry stage -- a hit he released in 1988, which saw major success in the country, folk and rock worlds -- Gill walked out onstage to present him with a special personalized guitar strap in celebration of the Opry's 100th birthday.

But there was a catch.

"What I forgot to mention is, to get one of these straps, you have to be a member," Gill told Earle onstage. "I'd like to invite you to be our newest member of the Grand Ole Opry."

Earle emotionally closed his eyes at the question, deeply bowing his head before turning to face the cheering crowd. He gave Gill a big hug.

"This is kind of the biggest thing that has ever happened to me in my life," Earle said, according to a press release on the moment issued by the Opry. Gill and Earle sang "Hillbilly Highway" together onstage to celebrate.

A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame since 2020, Earle is one of country music's most towering contemporary songwriters. He has written for legends like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris, in addition to mounting his own successful artist career.

As an artist, Earle emerged on the musical scene in the '80s, and was the protegé of songwriting royalty: Both Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark mentored him.

Earle will officially join the Opry in a formal induction ceremony later this year.