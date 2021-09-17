Florida Georgia Line have released a great new video for a song titled "Always Gonna Love You." Will they rise to the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?

The superstar duo are facing off against new clips from Cole Swindell, Dylan Marlowe and Leah Marie Mason. Who's got your vote this time around?

The countdown is pretty different this week as several videos leave and others re-enter the Top 10. We also see Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's new video for their duet, "If I Didn't Love You," debut at No. 10 in its first week of consideration.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. Vote as often as once an hour, and don't forget to stop by next Friday and see who won the week!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.