Will Alan Jackson Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Alan Jackson has just released a powerful new video for his latest song, "Where Have You Gone." Will his enormous fan base vote it into the top of the hottest country music videos of the week?

Jackson's song laments the decline of traditional country music, and he filmed the video at the historic Ryman Auditorium, where he's joined on stage by the memories of past country greats.

He's facing off against new clips from Gabby Barrett, Chris Janson, Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden and the Goldens and Kolby Cooper, all of whom have great new videos looking for votes this week.

Several artists have moved up and down in the Top 10 this past week, but there are no big voting shocks this time around, as all of these artists have spent time in the Top 10 recently. Will we see a big shakeup in the countdown over the course of the next week? That's up to you, since Taste of Country allows our readers to decide every week by voting.

