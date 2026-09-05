Will Little Big Town Lead the Top Country Videos This Week?

Little Big Town have just released a great new video for their latest song, "The Idea." Will they head up the most popular videos in country music this week?

The song is a plaintive, acoustic-based track that explores the difficulties of changing expectations in a long marriage. The video frames it as distance at an otherwise crowded and happy dining table:

Josie Sal, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson and Matt Stell also have new videos out this week that are looking for votes:

Karen Waldrup is back at No. 1 again this week, with Home Free and Spencer Hatcher hot on her heels at 2 and 3.

Blake Shelton is back at No. 5 this week, while Kenny Chesney, Carly Pearce and Wynonna all make splashy Top 10 debuts with new videos.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.