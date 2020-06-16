The squeamish should look away now — Craig Morgan apparently got into a tussle with a machete, and the machete won.

"Got a little machete gash," the "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost" singer shares in an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 16) that also includes gory pictures of his bloody knee, before and after stitches.

"Few stitches later and I'm good. God I love Alaska," Morgan adds, not really explaining how he came in contact with a machete, or if he was the one wielding it. The photos show him in a hospital bed.

Just a "little" machete gash, right?

Taste of Country reached Morgan's team on Tuesday, and they were able to confirm that skilled outdoorsman and Army veteran is feeling better. The singer is recuperating in Alaska and in his words is "all good."

That's welcome news to his legion of loyal fans, who have likely been busy devouring his new album, God, Family, Country, which was released in May. The project features a moving cover of Gavin DeGraw's "Soldier" and Morgan's "Sippin' on the Simple Life," which he co-wrote with active duty Army Airborne Rangers Justin Wright and Andrew Yacovone. The album also includes a stirring tribute to Morgan's late son, Jerry, "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost," which topped the iTunes all-genre sales chart last September thanks to multiple shoutouts from A-list country star friend Blake Shelton.

