If you've ever had the pleasure of stopping into a Cracker Barrel -- whether it's your local brunch joint or a stop off the highway on a road trip -- you know how amazing it is.

The decor, the vibe, the giftshop, the food: Everything all lumped together makes up the full Cracker Barrel experience, and every Cracker Barrel is decorated differently. One guest named Darcy thought her local Cracker Barrel needed a little bit of a decor update, though. So she devised a plan and came back to execute it.

In a TikTok video, you can see how she checks her surroundings before pulling a black framed photo out from underneath the table. Darcy then casually walks up to the mantel located behind her and places the photo on it, so the picture blends in with the surrounding decor that includes old jugs, a clock, a washboard and more pieces of Americana.

The photo in question? It's a black-and-white, old-timey picture of Darcy and her partner in crime Ashley posed as farmers. Both are wearing overalls in the snap, and one of them is holding up a chicken.

The video clip is now a viral video seen by more 20 million people, and has millions of likes. The comment section of this clip is nothing short of amazing. One user wrote, "This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.” Another commenter weighed in, saying, “This is the kind of prank I can get behind!!! So cute and wholesome and nobody’s getting hurt 😊”

Of course, there's one big question on everyone's minds: Did anyone notice the picture on the mantel, and has an employee taken it down? Darcy also shared an update on that.

As the hostess walks Darcy and her group to the table, you can catch a glimpse of the photo chilling on the mantel. Later in the video, she shares a selfie enthusiastically showing that the picture is “still there!”

Who could be against this harmless prank? This is a moment in time that the whole world needed, and if Darcy and Ashley's TikTok response is any indication, the funny situation is appreciated far and wide.

