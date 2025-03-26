Fast Food Giant Abruptly Closes 12 Locations, Giving No Reason Why

Twelve Dairy Queen locations in Texas have abruptly shut their doors, and no one has really explained why.

Daily Mail is reporting that franchisee Lone Star DQ quietly shut down the 12 locations on March 24, six of them in the Texas towns of Hemphill, Jasper, Kountze, Huntington, Lufkin and Longview.

This comes after that same group shut down 25 locations in Texas in February.

If you don't have a calculator handy, that is 37 Dairy Queen locations shut down in one state. All of a sudden, poof — gone like a thief in the night.

Becky Setters, who ran one of the shuttered locations, posted this statement on her Facebook page: "The hardest part of this for me is my entire crew and their families." She has been running Dairy Queen franchises for more than 30 years.

If you don't know how popular Dairy Queen is, they have more than 7,000 locations worldwide. When asked to comment on the sudden closures of 30+ of their locations, DQ calls it "an isolated incident."

Dairy Queen is owned by billionaire Warren Buffett. He and his Berkshire Hathaway company bought the whole dang thing in 1997 for $585 million.

These DQ closures come as a myriad of other fast food and fast-casual restaurants have been shuttering left and right due to different reasons, but mostly the economy and lack of money for patrons to dine out with.

Get our free mobile app

Even though these 37 DQ locations are no longer on the map, there are enough locations across America that you can certainly get your fix of more than 170 flavor varieties of their famous DQ Blizzard.

31 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members There are 76 members of the Grand Ole Opry as of March 2025, but that doesn't include 15 living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year and several Country Music Hall of Famers. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine, but this list of stars you won't believe aren't members suggests reasons where appropriate.

Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered, and once a member dies, they are no longer a member. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes