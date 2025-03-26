Fast Food Giant Abruptly Closes 12 Locations, Giving No Reason Why
Twelve Dairy Queen locations in Texas have abruptly shut their doors, and no one has really explained why.
Daily Mail is reporting that franchisee Lone Star DQ quietly shut down the 12 locations on March 24, six of them in the Texas towns of Hemphill, Jasper, Kountze, Huntington, Lufkin and Longview.
This comes after that same group shut down 25 locations in Texas in February.
If you don't have a calculator handy, that is 37 Dairy Queen locations shut down in one state. All of a sudden, poof — gone like a thief in the night.
Becky Setters, who ran one of the shuttered locations, posted this statement on her Facebook page: "The hardest part of this for me is my entire crew and their families." She has been running Dairy Queen franchises for more than 30 years.
If you don't know how popular Dairy Queen is, they have more than 7,000 locations worldwide. When asked to comment on the sudden closures of 30+ of their locations, DQ calls it "an isolated incident."
Dairy Queen is owned by billionaire Warren Buffett. He and his Berkshire Hathaway company bought the whole dang thing in 1997 for $585 million.
These DQ closures come as a myriad of other fast food and fast-casual restaurants have been shuttering left and right due to different reasons, but mostly the economy and lack of money for patrons to dine out with.
Even though these 37 DQ locations are no longer on the map, there are enough locations across America that you can certainly get your fix of more than 170 flavor varieties of their famous DQ Blizzard.
