Dan + Shay to Perform at 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic

Dan + Shay are going to be spending "10,000 Hours" on the ice rink. The country music duo is slated to perform at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Day.

According to a press release from the NHL, Dan + Shay will perform during the first intermission of the Jan. 1 hockey game, between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars. The duo's performance will also be televised on several networks, including NBC in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Dan + Shay are the first act to be announced for the 2020 Winter Classic. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The country music duo spent 2019 setting new records will the release of their hit songs "Speechless" and "10,000 Hours," the latter of which features pop star Justin Bieber. "10,000 Hours" became the first song by a country music duo or group to debut in Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart; the song also gave the duo the highest-charting non-holiday country song on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart.

The 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will have the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. The hockey match will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game played by both teams. They're continuing the league's tradition of hosting a regular-season outdoor game on New Year's Day every year since 2008.

The 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is one of many places Dan + Shay will be playing in 2020. The duo has also announced an array of arena tour dates across the U.S. for next year. Dates and tickets can found on Dan + Shay's official website.