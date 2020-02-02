Dan + Shay surprised their Miami crowd on Saturday night (Feb. 1) with a special duet version of "Speechless," inviting Demi Lovato to the stage.

The duo was performing as part of Bud Light's Super Bowl Music Fest at American Airlines Arena when they welcomed Lovato to the stage to perform their country megahit as a trio, to the delight of the audience.

The threesome's friendship likely formed because they share a manager in Scooter Braun, who also discovered the duo's "10,000 Hours" collaborator Justin Bieber. This was Lovato's second public performance since her 2020 Grammy Awards performance of her comeback song "Anyone." During the same show, the duo took home their second Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Speechless."

This isn't the "Confident" singer's first time diving into the country genre. Lovato previously collaborated with Brad Paisley on the 2016 hit "Without a Fight" and has always been outspoken about her love of country music.

Lovato is set to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 2), while Dan + Shay will reportedly be performing "Tequila" during the NFL Tailgate Tropicale pre-show. The pre-show will air live on Fox at 2PM ET.

Next month, Dan + Shay will be kicking off their first-ever headlining arena tour, aptly titled Dan + Shay the Arena Tour. The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress will act as support when the tour kicks off in March and runs through April before a five month break, resuming in September through October.

WATCH: Dan + Shay Explain How Justin Bieber Found Their New Song