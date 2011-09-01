Darius Rucker Announces 2011 Headlining Tour Dates

Darius Rucker is returning to the U.S. following a touring stint overseas with Brad Paisley, and when he gets back, he says he's ready to play some shows of his own. The 'This' hitmaker has announced a stream of headlining concerts in the States, marking his first headlining tour since his days with Hootie and the Blowfish.

"I haven’t headlined a tour since Hootie, so to say I’m excited is an understatement," Rucker says in a statement. The tour, which right now is just a series of eight dates in the months of October and November, will feature fellow country crooners Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Thompson Square and Justin Moore at select shows.

Rucker adds, "It has been such an incredible experience to tour with Paisley and Rascal Flatts, and I’ve learned a lot being on the road with them. With this tour, I’m just excited to perform again for our fans, and I’m thrilled to have Rodney, Frankie, Justin and Thompson Square joining us."

The 'Alright,' 'I Got Nothin'' and 'Don't Think I Don't Think About It' singer is currently overseas on the H2O II: Wetter and Wilder Tour with Paisley. That tour will make stops in Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark before Rucker is able to return for his headlining run, which kicks off on October 6 in Glen Falls, N.Y. with Atkins and Ballard.

More Darius Rucker headlining tour dates will be announced soon.

2011 Darius Rucker Tour Dates:

10/6 - Glens Falls, N.Y. w/ Rodney Atkins and Frankie Ballard

10/7 - Indiana, Pa. w/ Rodney Atkins and Frankie Ballard

10/8 - Syracuse, N.Y. w/ Rodney Atkins and Frankie Ballard

10/20 - Charlotte, N.C. w/ Rodney Atkins and Frankie Ballard

10/21 - Raleigh, N.C. w/ Rodney Atkins and Frankie Ballard

10/22 - Cincinnati, Ohio w/ Rodney Atkins and Frankie Ballard

10/23 - Pikeville, Ky. w/ Rodney Atkins and Frankie Ballard

11/12 - North Charleston, S.C. w/ Thompson Square and Justin Moore