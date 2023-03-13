Darius Rucker Plots 2023 Starting Fires Tour

Darius Rucker will spend his summer on the road. On Monday, the star announced his 2023 Starting Fires Tour, a trek which will take him across the United States and Canada, with 21 dates scheduled.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will serve as direct support, with Drew Green popping in on select dates.

Rucker has toured consistently over the last year on his theater tour and his summer tour in 2022. He'll kick things off in 2023 on June 15 in Roanoke, Va., at the Elmwood Park Amphitheater, then hopscotch across the continent before wrapping things up in Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 14.

"Let’s do it!! Looking forward to being back on the road with @drewholcombmusic and @drewgreen this year," Rucker shares on social media.

Fans are hoping to get a new project from the "Beers and Sunshine" singer before he hits the road. Rucker has been talking about his seventh solo album for over a year — the collection of songs is titled Carolyn's Boy in honor of his late mother and features songs like "Same Beer Different Problem" and "Ol' Church Hymn" featuring Chapel Hart, which he has already shared.

The South Carolina native will also be returning to his hometown for his Riverfront Revival Music Festival Oct. 7-8. The event — curated by Rucker — is expected to announce a lineup in the coming weeks.

Darius Rucker's 2023 Starting Fires Tour Dates:

June 15 - Roanoke, Va. @ Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

June 24 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

July 20 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 21 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Farmingville, N.Y. @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino #

Sept. 8 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Sept. 9 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

* - with Drew Green

# - no opener