Darius Rucker Fan Asks for Photo, Doesn’t Realize a Movie Star Is Taking It

There's nothing quite like the rush of bumping into a celebrity in public. What makes it even better is being able to snag a photo with them.

Recently, a Darius Rucker fan had the thrill of meeting the country music star at a bar and quickly asked his friend to snap a photo.

What she didn't realize however, is his friend is actually a famous movie star: Woody Harrelson.

@Kahea_Lane recounts the embarrassing story on TikTok, saying she realized something was fishy when other patrons started asking her "photographer" if they could get a photo with him, instead of Rucker.

The "Beers & Sunshine" singer was so tickled by this faux pas that he shared her post on his social media, admitting that he's "still laughing" about the encounter.

Fan Doesn't Realize She Just Asked Woody Harrelson to Take Her Photo

When the Rucker fan got her phone back, she realized Harrelson had snapped a selfie during the photoshoot. Lane shared the photo with her dad, asking if he recognized this person.

Spoiler alert: He did.

"We asked him to take the picture," she tells her dad. "He probably is offended."

"He's in zombie land," her dad tells her, trying to jog his daughter's memory.

"Yeah I can tell," she responds, not realizing her father means that Harrelson is in the movie Zombieland.

Internet Reacts to Fan Asking Woody Harrelson to Take Her Photo

"Recognizing Darius Rucker before Woody Harrelson is so funny to me," one person writes in the comments.

"Woody Harrelson & Darius Rucker being friends is my favorite piece of random information right now," another says.

"Woody really said, 'yk what, hell yea,'" someone else shares.

"I feel like woody harrelson was just happy to be included," a commenter furthers. "He seems like such a down to earth human."