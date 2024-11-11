Darius Rucker left fans wanting more after his latest appearance during a college football game ... a lot more.

The country singer took the field during the East Tennessee State University matchup against Western Carolina on Saturday (Nov. 9), but did not sing. Instead, he walked around the field while his song "Wagon Wheel" blasted through the stadium speakers.

It was quite bizarre, fans say, to watch a country singer stand in front of a crowd to hear them sing a back to him.

Watch the moment below:

Fans Confused Over Darius Rucker's College Football Appearance

Fans were excited to see Rucker in attendance at the game, but many assumed he would be singing for the crowd. Several voiced their confusion on ETSU' post showcasing the moment.

"We all thought he was going to sing but instead 12,000+ people sang to him while he walked in a circle waving and smiling," one shares.

"Huge disappointment — awkward — confusing 3 minutes of Darius walking in a circle waving as they played music," someone elese says. "How is that performing when he never opened his mouth. Does extending your right hand up and moving it back a forth qualifies as 'performing?'"

"Didn't you guys promote him as coming in to sing 'Wagon Wheel' lol?" one writes.

Others were just excited to see him there.

"I'm sure there was a reason he didn't sing," one comment reads. "Still super cool that he was there. Things happen. It was a football game not a concert."

"He showed up and brought excitement all week! It was fun!" another chimes in.

"Even though he didn't sing... it was still pretty cool to see him there for the cost of a ticket. As far as what he was paid ... that was the school's decision and if they are good with it then I am too," someone else says.

Why Was Darius Rucker at the ETSU Football Game?

ETSU had been pumping up fans about Rucker's appearance on social media and their website. They responded to some of the comments on their Facebook post, making it clear that they did not pay Rucker to attend the game.

"Just a quick point of clarification ... we did not pay Mr. Rucker anything — not even travel costs. He was kind enough to make a free appearance and we are very grateful," the university writes.

Part of Rucker's enthusiasm for being at the game could be because of the lyrics in "Wagon Wheel" that reference Johnson City, Tenn. East Tennessee State University is located in the Johnson City.

Watch the video below and tell us, would you have thought Rucker was performing?