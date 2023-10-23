Darius Rucker Shares the Story of the Time He Met a Ghost [Watch]

Darius Rucker once had a ghost encounter so real and so scary that he asked his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmate Dean Felber if they could sleep in the same bed that night.

The rock star-turned-country-sensation tells the whole story on a new appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, explaining that the ghost he saw that night during his college years was actually someone he knew very well.

It all started when he and Felber moved into a new house together, and they took some furniture from Rucker's old place with them.

"And I had my grandmother's bed. My grandmother had died. And I wake up one [night], three o'clock in the morning, and I look at the edge of my bed. My grandmother's sitting there," Rucker recounts.

"I sit up, and I wipe my eyes, and I go, 'wow,' and she's still sitting there," he continues.

"I get up and run out of my bed. I run to Dean's room, and I was like, 'Dean, my grandmother's ghost is in my room. Can I sleep in you bed?' He went, 'No!' I went on the couch."

The eerie experience had a profound impact on the young Rucker — he's still a believer in paranormal activity to this day.

"It's scary, a little. But I believe that stuff, big time," the star says.

Most recently, the country star is honoring his family lineage with his new album, Carolyn's Boy. The project takes its name from his mother, who died of a heart attack in 1992, before he ever saw major success with Hootie & the Blowfish. Carolyn's Boy came out earlier this fall.

