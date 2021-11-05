Deana Carter has unveiled the long-awaited 2021 version of her 2X Platinum-certified and CMA Award-winning hit single, "Strawberry Wine." The brand-new recording features Carter alongside Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill on guitar.

"He was working through college on my grandpa's farm / I was thirsting for knowledge and he had a car / I was caught somewhere between a woman and a child / When one restless summer we found love growing wild," McBryde sings in the opening verse before trading turns with McBride, Alaina, Morgan and Carter throughout the song.

The 2021 version of “Strawberry Wine” is included in Carter’s Did I Shave My Legs for This? 25th Anniversary Edition. Out Friday (Nov. 5) via Capitol Records/UMG Nashville, the special re-release includes a new recording of the title track with Terri Clark, Sara Evans, McBryde and Gill, and remastered tracks from the original recordings. It is available on CD with two bonus tracks, as well as a Digital Deluxe version with ten additional songs, seven of which are available digitally for the first time ever.

Of the other artists who re-recorded the two classic songs with her, Carter says, “Pulling in the artists on ‘Strawberry’ and ‘Shave’ for the new tracks — the re-recorded versions for the 25th Anniversary — super special. ... to hear them sing the songs, I was so emotional because you could feel that the album and these songs, in particular, meant something to the artists that were there singing, you know?"

“I wanted them to be featured and be propped up and ‘cause Lauren and Ashley, everyone’s got their own career rocking and rolling right now, doing so good,” the singer adds in her press statement. “I’m so proud of the girls, and just having them be excited to be there and sing on this record, it’s so emotional for me to feel like there was a ripple effect coming back to me. It was just really special."

To celebrate the release of Did I Shave My Legs for This? 25th Anniversary Edition, Carter will host a special live listening party and chat with fans on Friday at 3PM ET. On Nov. 16, she will appear on TalkShopLive’s Country Music Channel to talk all about the album.

The hitmaker will take the historic Ryman Auditorium stage on Nov. 18 for a show with Clark, Morgan, Breland and Charles Esten serving as special guests. Fans can purchase tickets to the one-night-only concert via the Ryman's website.