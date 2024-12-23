Why Is This Deer Wearing a Safety Jacket? [PICTURE]

It should always be safety first when you're hunting, but I don't think anyone has ever taken safety to this extreme.

Hunters and residents in a small Canadian town are all wondering the same thing: how did a deer get a high visibility safety jacket on?

A woman named Andrea Arnold was driving outside of McBride, British Columbia when she spotted what she thought was a deer wearing a safety vest. She slowed down, not believing her eyes and quickly took a picture of it.

And sure enough, it is a full sized deer, wearing a reflective safety vest. Legs going right through the sleeves and everything.

As you can imagine the picture has led to more questions than answers as residents are all asking the same thing, how did this happen?

Even the authorities are searching for answers as Sargent Eamon McArthur of the British Columbia Conservation Office remarked “Deer are not predisposed to wearing clothes”.

He goes on to say that he believes a resident could be behind the stunt but warns folks against doing it again. “Even if you can get close enough to the wildlife to put it in a sweater or a jacket or boots or what have you, we recommend highly against that.”

In Canada putting a jacket on a deer could result in charges thanks to the provinces wildlife act, that punishes people for “annoying or teasing wildlife”.

The deer continues to remain at large and wildlife officials are hopeful that the jacket will fall on off its own. But if you happen to be up around those parts, keep your eyes peeled for a deer, that if the jacket is doing its job, shouldn’t be hard to spot.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.

