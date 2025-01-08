Now I Think I Know Why Demi Moore Took Such a Small Role on ‘Landman’

As Landman's stunningly successful first season has played out, fans and critics alike have been noticing one glaring absence from the show.

Demi Moore's much-advertised role as Cami has been remarkably small for most of the season, but after the show's most recent episode, we suspect that's all about to change.

Why Would Demi Moore Accept Such a Small Role on Landman?

Moore plays Cami Miller, the wife of oil magnate Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), and as I noted in a recent episode of Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, her role is so minuscule in the first several episodes that it's almost weird to have cast an actress of her stature in the role, which almost any capable actor could have filled.

As Dexerto.com notes, I'm certainly not the only person who noticed how puny Moore's role is on the show, with one Redditt user commenting, "Is Demi wasted? Why get a name like Demi Moore and use her so little? They make a big deal about Monty’s medical issues and him taking his meds. Do you think Monty may die, and will she be taking his place for Season 2?”

Monty suffered a heart attack at the end of Ep. 8, and Moore had her first major scenes as her character showed a take-charge side that was previously hidden.

Episode 9 brought even more development as Monty's landman, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), tells Cami that she is going to have to put her foot down to limit her husband's work stress — but just as she seems ready to do so, we see him appear to suffer another heart attack in the hospital, and Cami makes a call to Tommy the next morning, with him offering his condolences.

Is Monty Dead on Landman?

As we head into the tenth and final episode of Landman Season 1, we really just don't know if Monty Miller is dead or not. But I predict that even if Monty is not dead, his character may very well become incapacitated, thereby leaving Cami to step up to run his vast oil operation and give Moore a role more commensurate with her Hollywood status (especially given her recent win at the Golden Globes).

It's certainly not impossible that Monty is, in fact, dead. First, Landman creator Taylor Sheridan has a long history of killing off characters that audiences have invested in, as most painfully evidenced by Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) dying at the end of 1883.

Secondly, Jon Hamm is spread very thin in his work life right now, as noted television writer Matt Carter reports. He also stars on the Morning Show, as well as an upcoming new show on Apple TV+ that has already announced a second season.

That makes it all the more plausible that Monty might die, leaving Cami to run his empire in a role that would offer Demi Moore the chance to show off a lot more of her acting chops.

Will There Be a Landman Season 2?

Paramount+ has not announced a second season for Landman, but it seems very likely that the streaming network will greenlight another season, since the first one has set new ratings records.

Demi Moore did let it slip that she was looking forward to filming a new season of Landman during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2024, Deadline reports.

According to Moore, filming for Landman Season 2 will commence in the early part of 2025, though that's unconfirmed.

When Is the Landman Season 1 Finale?

The finale for Landman Season 1 is set to air via Paramount+ on Sunday (Jan. 12).

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.