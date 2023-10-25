Dierks Bentley looks like he's in the Twilight Zone teaching his daughter Evie to drive. The country singer posted a video of his 15-year-old's first driving lesson, and it's safe to say he has feelings about the milestone.

Bentley sits in the passenger seat in the video, while Evie is behind the wheel. He looks exasperated as she recalls which pedal is the accelerator and which is the brake. The two haven't even moved yet and he already looks defeated.

"Where's my brake?" he asks, pointing the camera at his floorboard.

He then instructs her to put the car into drive and slowly pull out into the street. Evie giggles with delight as the car moves forward.

"This is so cool," she says excitedly.

"Yeah, it's really cool," he tells the camera with trepidation.

Fans of Bentley are familiar with Evie, as she has been onstage with her father several times. She's the oldest of his three kids, whom he shares with wife Cassidy. The pair are also parents to daughter Jordan, 13, and son Knox, 10.

The "Gold" singer isn't the only country artist who is teaching his kids to drive. Earlier this year, Luke Bryan's wife Caroline shared a video of their oldest son, Bo, behind the wheel after passing his driver's permit test. At the time, Bryan said the experience had not been a good one.

“He’s 15, so he’s doing the whole learner’s permit nightmare," the country star told Audacy's Katie & Company. "He is not a very good driver right now, so we’re having to work with him pretty hard."