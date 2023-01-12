Dierks Bentley Rolls Out Plans for His 10th Studio Album, ‘Gravel & Gold’

Dierks Bentley has been teasing his next album for several months now, and on Thursday (Jan. 12), he finally laid out some concrete plans. Gravel & Gold — the 10th studio album of Bentley's career — will arrive on Feb. 24.

It's no wonder that it took him so long to make a formal announcement: Bentley says that while he was making the record, he scrapped his work and started over — not once, but twice. The singer explains why in a teaser video for the project that he posted to his social channels.

"It's been a long road. A 20-year journey filled with highs and lows, twists and turns," he explains, over a montage of performances from over the years. "My love for country music: That's what's always kept me going, town to town, show to show, small clubs to packed arenas. I worked hard. I took chances, went for things. The journey isn't where I've been, it's what I carry with me, into my 10th album."

With all that history and momentum behind him, Bentley had a specific vision that he wanted to achieve with his new body of work — and he wasn't going to settle for anything less. "I wrote, I recorded, it wasn't good enough. I threw it out and started over, twice. I had to get it right," he continues. "For the fans, and for me, it had to be the best country music I've ever made."

The album trailer video also shows glimpses of the many people who helped Bentley bring his vision to life, including talented collaborators like Vince Gill and Charlie Worsham. The result, he explains, is a career-encompassing batch of music that sums up his journey to date.

"It's the love, the lessons, the gravel and gold," Bentley concludes.

The title track also has some common themes with Bentley's latest single, "Gold," which is its lead single.