Dierks Bentley is an Arizona native, so perhaps it's no surprise that he would bring a Southwestern flair to his mansion in Nashville. Pictures show the "Living" singer and his family lived a life of rustic luxury in their former Nashville home.

Bentley's home in the high-dollar Green Hills area of Nashville is a 4,428-square-foot structure that was built in 1930. The photos below show a fully renovated and modernized 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with an eat-in kitchen, full formal dining room, fireplace and finished basement. The master bathroom features double vanities.

The Mission-style stucco exterior includes numerous arches and a circular driveway. Other exterior amenities include a gas grill and a guest house, as well as an in-ground pool and a fully covered cabana-like outdoor living space. The interior of the house does not carry forward with the Southwestern theme of the exterior, instead focusing on clean, modern lines and open areas that create a luxurious, spacious feel.

Redfin touts the property's "remarkable, renovated home and grand guesthouse," describing it as "private and gated on over .6 of an acre. Lushly landscaped pool area, covered walkway to main house, play area, clay tiled roof and separate oversized 2 car garage."

Bentley and his wife, Cassidy Black, purchased the Green Hills home in 2009 for $1.425 million through a trust, and they sold it in October of 2015 for $1.45 million. The property is valued at an estimated $1,911,218 today, according to Redfin.

Scroll through below to see pictures of Dierks Bentley's Southwestern mansion in Nashville.

See Inside Dierks Bentley's Southwestern Mansion:

Look Inside George Strait's Unique Mansion: