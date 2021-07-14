Dierks Bentley’s Surprise ‘Live From Telluride’ EP Leans Into His Love of Bluegrass

Dierks Bentley released a surprise EP of live songs from his appearance at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Live From Telluride arrived on Tuesday (July 13), and includes five performances featuring Larkin Poe, the War and Treaty and Sam Bush.

"This really was a once-in-a-lifetime show for me," Bentley says of his Telluride set, which took place at the June festival. "Getting to play at my favorite festival ... with some of my favorite musicians and performers ... in one of my favorite places in the world ... felt like a dream. Luckily, this dream was captured on tape, and I can go back and relive the way it felt that night whenever I want."

Bentley, sister duo Larkin Poe and husband-and-wife pair the War and Treaty all performed together during the 2021 ACM Awards in April. That night, they covered U2's "Pride (in the Name of Love)," which they reprise with Bush on Bentley's new EP.

Also on his Live From Telluride EP, Bentley covers Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here." The War and Treaty join him on "Bad Angel" — a song from his 2010 album Up on the Ridge, originally performed with Miranda Lambert and Jamey Johnson — and "Woman, Amen," a single from 2018's The Mountain, while Larkin Poe are featured on "Travelin' Light," a Brandi Carlile collaboration also from The Mountain.

"It feels so good. Ain’t nothing like it, after this year, hearing how good you guys sound," Bentley tells the Telluride crowd as the EP begins. The full project is available to download and stream now.

Bentley is playing festivals before beginning his own headlining Beers on Me Tour. The trek, which also includes Riley Green and Parker McCollum, is set to kick off on Aug. 13 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Inside Dierks Bentley's Southwestern Mansion: